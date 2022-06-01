HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released surveillance video to help identify a suspect who shot and killed a man while waiting for tacos in his car.

Houston police said that Mark Aguilar, 23, was shot and killed near a taco truck at the 7000 block of Irvington Boulevard on Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene around 10:20 p.m. to find Aguilar unresponsive in the driver’s side of his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said that after Aguilar placed his order at a taco truck, he went back to his car and sat with the driver’s seat open. That’s when the suspect got out of a gray or silver Chevrolet Tahoe, approached Aguilar, and after a few words, shot him and ran back to the SUV and drove off, police said.

Surveillance video screengrab of the suspect’s Chevy Tahoe (Houston Police Department)

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.