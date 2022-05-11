HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released a surveillance video of a suspected vehicle in a shooting early Tuesday morning at a gas station near Brays Bayou in south central Houston.

The video shows a vehicle described only as a 1984 to 1986 dark-colored Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck with a large water tank and pressure washer in the back and unknown white lettering at the top of the windshield.

Capture of surveillance video of suspected truck (Houston Police Department)

Police say they responded to the shooting at a Shell gas station in the 3700 block of North MacGregor near Scott St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. When police arrived, they said a man lying on the ground in the parking lot, next to a vehicle. He was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said that the victim was standing in the parking lot when the suspected vehicle pulled up to him and the suspect shot the victim, then drove off.

The victim has yet to be identified and there is no motive discovered at this time, police said.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle in the video below is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.