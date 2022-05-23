HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are on the lookout for a fugitive who is wanted for an inappropriate sexual conduct with a child over three years ago.

Houston police’s Special Victims Unit say that Eduardo Henriquez Claros engaged in sexual contact with a child victim on Jan. 1, 2019 in the 8800 block of Boone Road in the Alief area of southwest Houston.

Investigators said that the victim made an outcry and they later learned that Claros was the perpetrator of the crime. He has been charged with indecency with a child.

Claros is a 41-year-old Hispanic man that weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.