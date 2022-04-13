HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are on the lookout for a man who has been charged in the murder of a woman in northwest Houston.

Macieo White, 22, was charged with murder on Wednesday, but remains at large, Houston police said. He is charged for allegedly killing Shiakar Brantley, 22, at an apartment complex on 7716 West Gulf Bank Road on Monday evening, April 11.

HPD officers responded to the scene and found Brantley with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to witnesses, Brantley and White, who have a child together, got into a verbal altercation that led to White shooting Brantley, police said. White fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting, but officers later got information on his whereabouts and located his vehicle.

White was not found and remains on the loose. Meanwhile, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office charged him with the murder.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Macieo White is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.