HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes with an adult and a child.

Police say on or about June 28 and Sept. 27 of 2020, Ariel Rodriguez sexually assaulted an adult victim and performed indecent sexual acts with a child victim in the 7100 block of Tours Street in southwest Houston.

During both investigations, each victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives learned that Rodriguez was responsible for each incident, police said.

Rodriguez is not wanted for two counts of indecency with a child and also for sexual assault. He is described as a 41-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-8, 230 pounds with brown eyes and black medium wavy hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.