HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for the person who killed 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez in a suspected drive-by shooting.

The teenager was walking her dog in far southwest Houston Tuesday night when residents in the neighborhood heard gunshots. Alvarez was later found dead near a community park.

Houston Homicide Division Sergeant S. Jimenez and Detective A. Hernandez say officers responded to a report of a shooting at the scene and upon arrival, found the victim lying on the edge of an empty field suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the female deceased at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and then the sound of tires squealing as a vehicle fled the scene.



At this time there is no known motive or suspects in custody.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.