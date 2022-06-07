HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released a surveillance photo of a vehicle that is suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting of a man on Monday evening.

Surveillance photo of suspects’ car. (Houston Police Department)

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at a home on the 6500 block of Thornwall Street in northwest Houston, as officers were called to find a man with a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim, 31, later died at a hospital.

A resident of the home told officers that four young Black men with their faces covered entered the home, ransacked the residence, found the victim in a bedroom and shot him while he was lying in bed, police said.

The suspects left the scene in a black or grey hatchback, believed to be a Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.