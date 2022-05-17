HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a cell phone store with a gun on Friday in north Houston.

On Friday evening around 7:30 p.m., two men entered a store on the 8500 block of Jensen Street. One of them pulled a handgun out and pointed it at the clerk while demanding money, police said.

That’s when the clerk pulled out his own gun and fired a shot towards the suspects but missed. The suspect returned fire with several rounds, hitting the clerk seven times. The suspects then removed the money from inside the store, along with a box of cell phones and fled the scene, police said.

The clerk was transported to the hospital and is still recovering from his injuries, police said.

Investigators discovered surveillance video of the suspects. They are described as two Black males, with one wearing a black hoodie and black pants, while the other wore a black jacket and black pants with white stripes.

Those with any information about this robbery are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).