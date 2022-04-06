SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — Sugar Land police are investigating a home burglary which occurred on Thursday evening, March 24.

The burglary occurred around 7 p.m. at the 6200 block of Falls Ridge Court in the RiverPark subdivision.

Police said an alert citizen observed three subjects — who were wearing reflective vests to seemingly pose as workers — enter the back yard of a residence. Once the subjects forced into the back door, the alert citizen called the police.

Surveillance video shows a silver, four-door Chevrolet sedan with dark tinted windows. Police believe that it was the getaway vehicle that was used.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS.