HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a fugitive who allegedly made indecent acts with a child.

Police say on Monday, July 19, 2021, Gustavo Tzampop-Juarez performed indecent acts with a child at a home in the 7800 block of Corporate Drive in southwest Houston.

Investigators said that the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Juarez had inappropriate sexual contact with the child.

Juarez, 33, is charged with indecency with a child (sexual contact). He is a Hispanic man, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.