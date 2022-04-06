PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — Police in Pasadena are looking for a suspect that attempted to lure two young girls into his car on Monday afternoon.

Police said that the incidents happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Preston Avenue, when a man asked two girls for directions, then asking them to come closer, saying he didn’t hear them when they answered him.

In one of the incidents, the suspect displayed a handgun and threatened one of the girls if she didn’t comply with his request, police said.

Police later discovered that a male matching the description of the suspect had attempted to coerce another young girl into his vehicle in Deer Park the same day.

The suspect is described as a White man in his early 20s, with medium-length brown hair and a stubble goatee. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark grey four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with black rims and a sunroof.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 713-475-7266.