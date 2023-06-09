HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened last Sunday near Tidwell in north Houston. Houston police were flagged down about that shooting that happened on a METRO bus.

Witnesses say the now wanted suspects boarded the bus and started arguing with two women over bus fare. They were asked to leave the vehicle. One male suspect shot. A man shot through the window striking two women who suffered non-life threatening injuries. If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.