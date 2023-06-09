HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened last Sunday near Tidwell in north Houston. Houston police were flagged down about that shooting that happened on a METRO bus.
Witnesses say the now wanted suspects boarded the bus and started arguing with two women over bus fare. They were asked to leave the vehicle. One male suspect shot. A man shot through the window striking two women who suffered non-life threatening injuries. If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.
- Gingrich testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6
- These color-changing marshmallows are a game-changer for s’mores
- Houston ranked third in the nation for birdwatching, report says
- Women won’t achieve pay parity until 2056, report finds
- This Texas city ranked among the best in the U.S. for camping