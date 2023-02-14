SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — Detectives in Sugar Land are looking for a gunman who held up a convenience store clerk at gunpoint.

Police released surveillance video of the attempted holdup that happened Sunday afternoon.

The suspect went into the WB Food Mart – located on 1303 West Bellfort Boulevard – and pulled out a gun and fired into the ceiling. He then pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash.

The clerk then grabbed a gun, and the suspect fired several shots in the employee’s direction. The clerk returned gunfire, then the man fired one more round before running from the scene.

No one was hurt, thanks to the bullet-proof glass the clerk was surrounded by, but police are hoping someone will turn the suspect in.

Police said the surveillance footage from the store confirmed the suspect was a Black man in his 20s, wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a white t-shirt and a black face covering.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.