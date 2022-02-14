HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that happened at 6333 Long Drive just outside southeast Loop 610 about 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.



The victim is identified as Jesus Rodriguez, 33.



HPD Homicide Division Detectives R. Rivera and D. Hobson said HPD patrol officers responded to a call about a shooting at a game room at the Long Drive address. That’s where they found Mr. Rodriguez inside the location with a gunshot wound.

Houston Fire Department paramedics on scene, transported Rodriguez to Ben Taub General Hospital in the Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.



Those allegedly involved are described only as three to four males wearing dark clothing, were picked up by a nearby SUV and fled the scene. They are still at large.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.