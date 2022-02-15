HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for information into an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in southwest Houston earlier this month.

According to surveillance video, the suspected entered the restaurant, located at the 10800 block of Beechnut on Wednesday evening, Feb. 2. At first, he walked around like a customer, but then he approached the counter, pulled a handgun and demanded money from the register, police said.

After the employee gave the suspect the money from the register, the suspect fled the restaurant in an unknown direction.

Police said that the suspect’s description is a Black male in his late 20’s, 5-foot-9, and wearing a teal shirt and a camo hat.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).