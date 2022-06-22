HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are still investigating a shooting death in north Houston from earlier this week.

Officers were called to the scene at 1315 Fairbanks Street around 8:35 p.m. on Monday night. But they found out that a shooting victim was transported to LBJ General Hospital by a private vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators discovered that the victim, who is only identified as a 32-year-old man, was at a relative’s home when a black vehicle drove southbound on Gano Street near the house. According to witnesses, someone inside the vehicle began shooting at the home, police said.

The vehicle, which has not been identified yet, was last seen traveling westbound on Fairbanks. Police said that they do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.