Porch Pirate preying on the public in Houston’s Oakcrest subdivision

HOUSTON (CW39) Constables need your help finding a man who’s trolling the Oakcrest subdivision, looking for your packages, and there is video to prove it.

On March 5, 2021, the video surveillance below captured this white older male, wearing an orange polo shirt, walking up to a door and stealing the packages from the front porch. He then got into a white 4 door Kia, and took off.

The this next video is right at the front door. It shows a close up shot of the suspect actually picking up a package and taking it back to his vehicle.

A deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the residence in the Oakcrest

subdivision. The Constables office reminds everyone that stealing packages in no joke. It is a serious crime and classified as a Class B Misdeameanor.

So take a closer look at this still image of the suspect. If you have any information regarding his identity, you are urged to contact the Dispatch Office at (281) 376-3472. Your information will be taken and forwarded to the Deputy Constable conducting the investigation.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!