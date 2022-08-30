HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) The body of Deputy Constable for Harris County Precinct 3, Omar Ursin, was moved to a Houston funeral home Monday afternoon in a procession involving various local law enforcement agencies.

The 37 year old was shot at least once while driving home with dinner for his family Sunday night.

Fellow deputy constables — but from Precinct 4 — discovered him shot inside his car that crashed into a tree on a center median in the 11000 block of Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita.

An ambulance took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead there.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting.

So far they’ve made no arrests, and they ask anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call them at 713-221-6000.

Ursin’s body remained at Barkley Memorial Funeral Home Tuesday morning after the procession from the Montgomery County Forensic Services Building.

The details of his funeral and burial won’t be released until his family approves of it.