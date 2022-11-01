HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal nightclub shooting in downtown Houston happened overnight, and members of the rap group Migos were allegedly involved.

Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at a party held at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston.

Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a local area hospital.

No word on their condition. Their names have also not been officially released.

Houston police have not been able to verify the fatal victim’s name, but TMZ is reporting that Takeoff, 28, of the rap group Migos is dead.

Sgt. Michael Arrington of HPD’s homicide division did say that Takeoff and Quavo, the two members of the group Migos, were at the party.

HPD later said that they are not releasing the name of the dead individual until family members have been notified.

Migos most popular recent release is “Bad and Boujee”. Quavo and Takeoff just released a new video “Messy” on youtube on Monday.

This story is still developing. CW39 reporter Seth Kovar is live at the scene with LIVE reports Tuesday morning. We will updates as new details come in.