HOUSTON (CW39) Cards and cars! That’s what a man stole and authorities need your help catching the man allegedly responsible.

Precinct 4 Constables said their office responded to a call out to a residence located in the 4600 block of Country Meadows Drive, in the County Lake Estates subdivision in reference to a burglary. When they arrived, it was discovered that a person allegedly broke into the residence by smashing a window with a brick.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4

The suspect, seen above, allegedly stole multiple credit cards and two vehicles, a white 2006 Toyota Sienna and a white 2015 BMW X6. The suspect, now wanted, was last seen operating the BMW and was captured at a local Best Buy making two large transactions of over $1,500.00 with one of the stolen credit cards.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement. Constable Mark Herman