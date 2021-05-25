RECOGNIZE THESE MEN? Pregnant woman murdered in front of Baytown home

BAYTOWN, Texas (CW39) Baytown Police are looking for three persons of interest involved in the murder of a pregnant woman.

Baytown Police investigators are reporting as of early Tuesday morning, as a result of the injuries she sustained during this tragic shooting, Ms. Dominique Million succumbed to her injuries. The female child she was carrying was successfully delivered and is recovering at Texas Children’s Hospital, according to investigators.



Detectives say they also learned that a 20-year-old black male was shot in the back as he stood outside the apartment. He was taken to Memorial-Hermann Hospital and underwent a successful surgery. Detectives say they believe the decedent’s apartment was targeted.



Detectives say they continue to investigate these shootings in an effort to uncover all of the facts

and circumstances. On May 24, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Baytown Police responded to a call of shots fired at The Brixton Apartments located at 1601 Garth Road. Detectives say they arrived on scene and during the course of their investigation, learned that occupants in a maroon vehicle and a black vehicle had exchanged gun fire near the apartment complex. One of bullets entered a nearby apartment, striking a 23-year-old pregnant woman in the head as she was inside her apartment. The victim was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to police.



Detectives quickly identified three persons of interest, in this case and are working to determine what, if any role, these three may have had in this shooting.

Anyone who has information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit

anonymous tips online at the Baytown Police Department website http://www.baytown.org. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 cash and you will remain anonymous.