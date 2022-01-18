HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct Two need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Burglary of a Vehicle.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., two male suspects burglarized a vehicle in the 11800 block of East Freeway in Houston, Texas. During the incident, the suspects were captured on video surveillance in the parking lot burglarizing vehicles. The suspects stole over $100,000 of gold coins. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.