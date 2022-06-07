HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery with bodily injury.

Police said that on Monday, May 23, around 2:00 am, the victim was meeting up with an acquaintance at a gas station parking lot, located at the 7600 block of Airline, in Houston, Texas. She told police that three unknown females walked up to her and demanded her purse. The woman stated that she attempted to run away from the suspects, but one of them caught up to her and forced her to the ground. The suspects then assaulted the complainant by punching her numerous times and hitting her head on the pavement. The suspects then forcibly took the complainants purse and fled in an unknown direction. Houston PD #679923-22

Suspect description:

Suspect #1: Hispanic female, red pullover and blue jeans.

Suspect #2: Hispanic female, red pullover and red sweatpants.

Suspect #3: Hispanic female, gray pullover and blue jean shorts.

$5,000 CRIME STOPPERS REWARD

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.