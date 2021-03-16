REWARD INCREASED: $20,000 to help investigators crack an unsolved murder

HOUSTON (CW39) Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information that can help them solve a cold case. Crime Stoppers has now increased the reward to $20,000 if you can help them solve this murder of Layvon Suell.

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Layvon Suell was walking in the 1100 block of Mcllhenny Street when the suspect began shooting towards Layvon, striking him and ultimately killing him, according to investigators.

The family of Layvon Suell is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $20,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash