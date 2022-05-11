HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward amount for information that can help solve a 27-year-old cold case of the murder of a Houston woman.

Kristen Lea Wilson (Texas Department of Public Safety)

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that helps find out who killed Kristen Lea Wilson. The 29-year-old was found dead in her west Houston apartment on Meadowglen Lane on Nov. 28, 1996.

Wilson’s parents found her dead in her apartment after she did not arrive at their home for Thanksgiving dinner. Authorities believe her assailant broke into the apartment before she arrived, then strangled her. Investigators believe she also may have been sexually assaulted.

Houston police initially investigated the case but could not find any leads. The Texas Rangers are now assisting HPD with the investigation. No suspects have yet to be identified.

The increase is double what the Texas Rangers offer for rewards on cold cases.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Person Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.