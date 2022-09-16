HOUSTON (CW39) The reward has now been doubled, as law enforcement tries to track down a killer.

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, around 8:00 a.m., a victim was shot and killed in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane in Houston. During the incident, the victim was in the driveway standing beside his vehicle when the suspect(s) shot him. Video surveillance captured what looks like a gray 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima with dark tint and a loud exhaust leaving the scene.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers Houston

The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.

Now Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s help, identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.