HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Burglary of a Building.

Police said that back on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at approximately 3:53 a.m., two unknown suspects burglarized a building located in the 5500 block of Yale St., just west of the North Freeway in Houston, Texas. During the incident, unreleased video surveillance captured the suspects stealing numerous items of hair accessories valued at $19,896.00. They fled the scene in a silver four door vehicle in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers Houston

$5,000 CRIME STOPPERS REWARD

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.