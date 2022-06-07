HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at around 9:15 a.m., a woman had just parked her vehicle at her apartment complex parking lot at the 6100 block of Reims in southwest Houston. Police said she stated that as she got out of her vehicle, then noticed a maroon SUV pull up behind her vehicle and saw a man exit the driver’s side. She told police he ran up to her and demanded her money. She tried to escape the man and attempted to run away from the now wanted suspect. That’s when police said, he pulled out a handgun and demanded her purse. The suspect then took a bank envelope containing cash from the woman and fled the location in the red SUV.

Police said the woman stated that just prior to the incident, she went to a bank at the 7300 block of Bellaire near the Southwest Freeway. That’s where she reportedly withdrew a large sum of money and believes that the suspect followed her from the bank.

Suspect description

The female victim described the attacker as a light-skinned Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, 180 to 190 pounds, black hoodie, green cargo pants, black scarf and green pistol.

The vehicle was described as maroon SUV with paper plates.

$5,000 CRIME STOPPERS REWARD

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.