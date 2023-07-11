Reward of up to $5,000 leading to the arrest of the suspect

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division need the public’s help, locating fugitive 41 year old Remberto Balmore Rosa. He’s wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.





On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Houston Police Department received a report of Sexual Abuse that occurred in the 400 block of Merriweather St. in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the fugitive Remberto Balmore Rosa that occurred from March 2015 to March 2022.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and are subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston is not making any legal claim that this is the most current legal status.

HPD 792410-22 Warrant 1818575

