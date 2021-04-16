Richmond man shot to death while listening to music in his car, police looking for shooter

RICHMOND, Tx (CW39) Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help locating a murder suspect that gunned down a man, who was sitting in his car listening to music.

Richmond Police investigators say, they received a call for a shooting in the Lamar Park Apartment Complex at 1800 FM 1640, at 5:17 PM on Thursday evening, April 15, 2021. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a man, later identified as Carlos Guiracocha Medina, 56, of Richmond, laying on the ground next to his vehicle with a single gunshot wound. Medina was dead when officers arrived.

Investigation showed that Medina was sitting in his vehicle to listen to music when he was approached by a suspect who fired a single shot killing Medina. At this time, it is believed the motive for the shooting was robbery, according to authorities. The suspect who fired the shot is believed to be a black male who was wearing a blue camouflage hoodie type jacket, blue jeans, and a ski mask. The suspect was allegedly last seen heading west through the complex in what was described as a red or burgundy passenger vehicle. Officials say, there is possibly a second suspect involved who may have been driving the vehicle. No description was received on the second individual.

Carlos Medina, shooting victim

Richmond Police Detectives are requesting anyone with identifying details on the suspect(s) or circumstances surrounding this incident to please contact the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477). All calls to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.