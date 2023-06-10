HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police need your help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery on Jan. 10. The victim recorded the suspects with his cell phone after he was robbed outside a restaurant on the 10000 block of Long Point Road in Houston.

In the video, one of the men challenged the victim to fight. Both suspects fled on foot.

In a separate incident, police also need your help identifying another suspect wanted in a robbery back on March 8th. The suspect jogged to get to the victim.

The suspect followed the victim from the bank and then robbed him in front of a convenience store at the 3500 block of Laura Koppe Road in Houston, just off Eastex Freeway Road.

If you have any information about these two suspects, please contact Houston Police Department, or CrimeStoppers immediately.