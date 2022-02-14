HOUSTON (KIAH) — As you celebrate Valentine’s Day, remember, be careful what you wish for, because it could be a scam. Particularly, a romance scam. In 2021, some 24,000 victims across the United States reported losing approximately $1 billion to romance scams and it`s likely that many more losses went unreported.

Romance scams have been on the rise for a while. They often occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim`s affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim. The criminals who carry out romance scams are experts at what they do, and will seem genuine, caring, and believable. Making matters worse, con artists are present on most dating and social media sites, too.

The scammer’s intention is to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear himself or herself to the victim, and gain trust. Scammers may propose marriage and make plans to meet in person, but that will never happen. Eventually, they will ask for money. In some cases, scam artists say they are in the building and construction industry and are engaged in projects outside the U.S. That makes it easier to avoid meeting in person and more plausible, when they ask for money for a medical emergency or unexpected legal fee.

If someone you meet online needs your bank account information to deposit money, they are likely using your account to carry out other theft and fraud schemes. Also, be careful what you post and what you make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.

Now, if you do develop a romantic relationship with someone you meet online, please consider the following:

Research the person`s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere.

Go slowly and ask lots of questions.

Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate directly.

Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse for why he or she can`t. If you haven`t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.

NEVER send money, cryptocurrency, or gift cards to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone, regardless of how in love you are or how in love they say they are with you.

If you suspect an online relationship is a scam, stop all contact immediately and file a complaint with the FBI s Internet Crime Complaint Center . You can report scams whether or not you ‘ve lost money.