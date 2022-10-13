FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A Rosenberg man is sentenced to 30-years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday.

Hipolito Torres Galicia, 74, pleaded not guilty to the charge, waived his right to a jury trial, and elected for the court to hear the evidence and render a verdict.

Prosecutors presented evidence detailing how Galicia committed the sexual assault on a 9-year-old child in Rosenberg in 2008, then fled to Mexico. testified that he fled Rosenberg because he thought the victim’s mother had reported the crime. Galicia remained in Mexico for a short time before relocating to North Carolina.

He was arrested after returning to the country.

“So often children are buried inside their trauma for years before breaking through it,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said. “For anyone out there who is still suffering in silence, afraid that your abuser will not face justice, this case should give you hope. We will listen, and we will do all that we can to restore justice and healing for you and our community.”