Houston Police Department HPD “Safe Shopping” campaign helps to avoid purse theft and other goods from being stolen.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s that time of year again, the holidays are rolling in and so are the thieves. As more people are getting out to shop, law enforcement officials want you to be even more aware of your surroundings.

There’s a video that shows a woman getting her purse snatched as she’s walking her do. Then a car dragged the woman and her dog down the street.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable says their goal is to provide more holiday patrol in retail shopping centers. Constable and sheriff deputies will be patrolling and will be handing out crime prevention material to citizens in retail areas.

That’s just one incident. Many happen over the course of the year and even more during the fall holidays.

The correct address if 900 block of Studewood, not Studemont. https://t.co/SJMvO3GljZ — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 25, 2021

They’ve also provided a few safety tips:

If shopping, shop in groups. There’s safety in numbers. You’re less likely to be approached. Walk with a purpose and be aware of your surroundings. When walking to your vehicle, have your keys in your hand and scan the interior of your vehicle before entering and lock your doors immediately! If you are alone and feel uncomfortable about walking to your vehicle, ask for store security to escort you to your vehicle. Try to avoid carrying a large purse, and if you do keep it close to your body. Should someone grab your purse do not resist, your safety is worth more than the replaceable items in the purse. Do not leave valuables and packages in open view inside your vehicle. This is a personal invite for strangers to break in.

To make sure the gifts you buy make it to their destination, safety should be your first priority. If you’re ever in a dangerous situation call 9-1-1 immediately.