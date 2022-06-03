HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities in Harris County are searching for a suspect who shot a killed a man on in what is being called a road rage incident on the Sam Houston Tollway in north Houston.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at 11 a.m., when Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were flagged down by a man driving westbound on the tollway near the Veterans Memorial toll plaza.

The man said he was driving in his blue Honda Accord westbound on the tollway approaching the toll plaza when he was involved in a traffic altercation with a Black man driving a SUV crossover, authorities said.

After exiting the toll plaza, the driver of the SUV shot multiple times at the passenger side of the blue Honda, hitting the front-seat passenger. The Honda exited the toll road and turned onto Hollister, where he flagged down help, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The victim, identified as Donnie Williams, 30, was declared dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. If anyone has any information regarding the murder of Donnie Williams, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).