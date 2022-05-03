HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for more clues in a suspected hit-and-run incident that left a man dead in Spring on Monday.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies found an injured man lying on the road at the 16300 block of Stuebner Airline Road, who was later declared dead. A witness told deputies that the victim was struck by a dark-colored sedan before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video of the suspected vehicle. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

Video surveillance showed that the suspected vehicle was a 2009 to 2011 Nissan Maxima, that turned east onto Louetta Road after the collision with the victim.

Constable Mark Herman said that investigators are looking for additional video surveillance from nearby businesses to further identify the suspected vehicle.

Herman asked that if anyone has any information about the incident to call the Precinct 4 Constable dispatch at 281-376-3472.