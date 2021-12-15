HOUSTON(KIAH) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at around 9:00 pm, the complainant was withdrawing money from an ATM while in her vehicle at the 7400 block of the Bellfort, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that an unknown male suddenly appeared while pointing a handgun at her and demanded the money from her bank account. The complainant complied with the suspect and gave him the money from the ATM. The suspect then walked away from the ATM, joined two other males in the parking lot, and fled in an unknown direction. Houston PD #1498163-21

Suspect description: Black male, 15 to 17 years old, 5’8, 130 pounds, black jacket and black jeans.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.