HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still searching for a suspected bank robber from 15 months ago who is still on the lam.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that it is still looking for a suspect who robbed the Chase bank on 12350 FM 1960 in northwest Houston back on Dec. 18, 2020.

Picture of suspected bank robber (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect entered the bank and posed as though he was going to conduct a regular transaction with the teller, authorities said. But he passed a note advising the teller of a robbery and demanded cash.

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the bank in a red 2008-2010 Ford Edge.

Suspect’s Ford Edge used for the robbery. (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot-9 with a thin build and a beard. He was wearing a black do-rag or beanie cap, a dark green hoodie with orange or red writing or design, black pants, black shoes, and a black facial mask.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is still seeking tips from the public to identify and the referenced bank robber.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.