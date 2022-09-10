Law enforcement is asking for the public's help to bring fugitive to justice

HOUSTON (CW39) — Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division needs your help, finding 61 year old Sidney William Walker. He’s accused of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 14 years of age.

On Thursday August 12, 2021, Houston Police Officers received a report of an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 4300 block of Dabney St. in Houston. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Sidney Walker sexually assaulted the victim.



Fugitive Sidney Walker is a Black male, 5 feet 5 inches, and weighs 135 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Walker in this case.

If you have any Information on this suspect, contact crime stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Houston