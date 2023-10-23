HOUSTON (KIAH) — A second victim has died after a fatal shooting erupted over a card game in east Harris County late Saturday night.

Authorities said it was around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night when deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived after reports of a shooting at a home on Mohawk Drive near Cohutta Drive.

That’s where investigators said an argument broke out among a group of card players in a home. Authorities said that during the argument, one card player pulled out a gun and started shooting multiple shots.

One man victim died on scene after being shot. A second man was rushed to an area hospital for emergency surgery but died either during or shortly after the operation, according to authorities.

After the shooting, the gunman and two others fled the scene in a vehicle. No word on the description of the vehicle they were in. Deputies are still searching for the three suspects involved, including the shooter.

No word on what led to the deadly card game argument. The case is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.