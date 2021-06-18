SEX PREDATOR: On the run is now added to Texas 10 most wanted sex offenders list

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Department of Public Safety

HOUSTON (CW39) He’s a registered Sex Offender, and he’s no where to be found. Now a Hunstville man has been added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List.

Brett James Martinson (Courtesy:TDPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added 47 year old Brett James Martinson to this list. Martinson, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, aggregate theft and a parole violation.

Martinson, who is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, has been wanted since August 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Huntsville. In 2004, Martinson was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following incidents with a 4-year-old boy. In addition to Huntsville, Martinson also has ties to the Houston area and to southwestern Louisiana, including Vermillion Parish.

Martinson is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, back, right hand, left shoulder, both arms and the back of his neck. He`s been known to change the appearance of his facial hair, including growing a long beard. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Brett James Martinson (Courtesy:TDPS)

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and capture of Martinson. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governors Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested six people off the Texas 10 Most Wanted lists, including three gang members and two sex offenders. In addition, $15,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

Brett James Martinson (Courtesy:TDPS)

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:
• Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)
• Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page • Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

How to handle summer car problems

How a Tropical Cyclone compares to a figure skater - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

ronaldo2

ronaldo

102° feels like today in Houston - Adam Krueger

AC repair demand rising - Local & Louisiana forecast

US COVID-19 investment - Elderly targeted by cybercrimes - Sharron Melton

Cristiano Ronaldo and stars' branding impact - Hannah Trippett and Adam Kreuger React

Cristiano Ronaldo and stars' branding impact - Hannah Trippett

Peak storm surge forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Warning - Carrigan Chauvin

Space travel, Mystery Wire - Sharron Melton

Morning Business update with Jane King in NY

DC latest - Murder hornet found - Sharron Melton, Jessi Turnure

Permitless Carry starts Sept. 1 - New TSU President - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06182021 6AM - Produced by Tyler Gibson

Peak Storm Surge Forecast for Louisiana - Carrigan Chauvin

Border Report - Sharron Melton

California heatwave, Eye on Louisiana Gulf coast - CW39

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss