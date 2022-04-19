HOUSTON (KIAH) — A body of a woman discovered on Monday has been identified, and her death could be linked to another murder, investigators said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that Phalyssia Sanders was identified as the woman that was found near Cypress Creek at the 18400 block of Mossforest on Sunday. Sanders, 28, was declared missing by Houston police since April 9.

Sanders suffered gunshot wounds and the case is being ruled as a homicide, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Investigators said that they believe this case is linked to another murder back on Friday, when Francisco Gonzalez killed Saymo Pietenelle at an apartment complex at 16350 Ella Boulevard.

“Gonzalez apparently confessed to family members about both murders before fleeing the state,” Sheriff Gonzalez said. “He was later involved in a police pursuit in Trussville, Alabama and committed suicide during the incident.”

Deputies have not discovered the motive for the Sanders murder, but investigators said it appeared that Sanders and Gonzalez had some type of relationship prior to the killing. It is also not clear how Pieternelle’s murder played into the situation, but investigators believe the two murders are closely related.

“Pieternelle is not believed to be an accomplice to Sanders’ murder, but investigators will be following up on all possible leads related to the case,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.