BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Police in Baytown shot and killed a suspect connected to four shootings on Wednesday night.

There are still some outstanding details about this case, but it started around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect first shot a man and woman inside their vehicle on Tri City Beach Road.

He shot another woman who was driving by and witnessed what happened. The gunman drove off to another area where he shot a man.

As the suspect drove back to the scene of the first shooting, he was met by police.

The suspect tried to get away but was shot and killed by police.

No officers were injured.

More details will be added when they develop.