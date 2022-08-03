HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are awaiting autopsy results on human skeletal remains found in east Houston Tuesday.

Local authorities said they were found in the 1300 La Porte Freeway (State Highway 225) just outside the east look about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.



The identity, gender and cause of death are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Homicide Division Detectives D. Higgs and K. Fregia said HPD officers responded to a call about human skeletal remains found in the brush on the south side of the freeway near the above address. At this time, it is unknown how long the remains were in the brush.



The investigation is continuing.



Anyone with information in this case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS