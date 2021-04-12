SKETCH & VIDEO: Houston Police need help identifying murder suspect accused of killing man in front of his daughter

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that’s accused of fatally shooting a man on April 4th in West Houston at 7620 Katy Freeway.

The victim is identified as Miguel Vasquez, 37.



Vasquez and his young daughter were walking to their vehicle in the parking lot of a business at the above address when a male suspect attempted to steal Vasquez’s property at gunpoint, according to investigators. During the robbery, the suspect shot Vasquez and left the scene. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Vasquez to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased., according to authorities. His daughter was not injured.





Investigators say, the suspect is described only as an adult black male with a skinny build. Further investigation determined he ran to a vehicle (unknown make and model) and left the scene. Surveillance video of the vehicle can be found on the HPD YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/jCPwTKoLxJ4



Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

