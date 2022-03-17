SPLENDORA, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Montgomery County are beginning a homicide investigation into a woman that was found shot to death by her children in her garage.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department said that the two children and their father discovered the body on Wednesday afternoon at her home on the 25500 block of White Oak Lane in Splendora.

The father, who is the woman’s ex-husband, called 911 after finding her body.

The victim is identified as Holly Vines, 41.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit, in addition to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, are investigating the incident and have not identified a suspect in the shooting.