STRANGER DANGER ALERT: Man wearing all black possibly armed confronted four teens near Katy ISD school

HOUSTON (CW39) Katy ISD Police are warning parents of a stranger danger alert near the Morton Ranch complex. Around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were told about a man on foot who was possibly carrying a gun, confronted four teens and shouted for them to run.

District police say the incident took place near the intersection of Mason Manor and Mason Road. The suspect is described as a man in his 30’s wearing all black, black hoodie and visible tattoo.

The Katy ISD Police will have additional officers in the area. If you see the suspect or have any information regarding this stranger danger alert you are asked to contact police at 281-237-4000.