STRONG LANGUAGE! Armed suspect caught on camera robbing NW Houston vape store

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Good Samaritan shot for helping during home invasion robbery

Good Samaritan shot for helping during home invasion robbery

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and The Houston Police Department are turning to the public to help them identify an aggravated robbery suspect.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021 around 1:30 pm, two men entered a vape shop, located at the 12000 block of the Northwest Freeway. According to investigators, one of the men walked up to the employee while pointing a handgun at him while the second suspect remained at the door as a lookout. The suspect demanded the money from the cash registers and forced the employee to open the cash drawer. The employee removed the money from a register and handed it to the suspect. Both suspects then ran out of the business, got into a white Mercedes Benz, and sped off from the scene, according to HPD.

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’10 to 6’2, 180 to 200 pounds, beard, red shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, Hurley cap wore gloves. Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’7 to 5’8, 140 to 150 pounds.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call CrimeStoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward of $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rotary International Convention Coming to Houston in 2022

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

Weekend Minute Maid Park forecast and 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Weekend grilling and beach forecast - Star Harvey

Mystery Wire| Are UFOs and cryptid creatures connected?

Feels like forecast for weekend of July 23,2021 - Adam Krueger

Outside/Inside: Weather & Migraines - Carrigan Chauvin

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss