STRONG LANGUAGE! Armed suspect caught on camera robbing NW Houston vape store

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and The Houston Police Department are turning to the public to help them identify an aggravated robbery suspect.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021 around 1:30 pm, two men entered a vape shop, located at the 12000 block of the Northwest Freeway. According to investigators, one of the men walked up to the employee while pointing a handgun at him while the second suspect remained at the door as a lookout. The suspect demanded the money from the cash registers and forced the employee to open the cash drawer. The employee removed the money from a register and handed it to the suspect. Both suspects then ran out of the business, got into a white Mercedes Benz, and sped off from the scene, according to HPD.

STRONG LANGUAGE ADVISORY! Suspects wanted after an aggravated robbery at a vape shop on July 15 at the 12000 block of Northwest Freeway. If you recognize him, please call @CrimeStopHOU. See full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/NJaTGl032g — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) July 20, 2021

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’10 to 6’2, 180 to 200 pounds, beard, red shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, Hurley cap wore gloves. Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’7 to 5’8, 140 to 150 pounds.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call CrimeStoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward of $5,000.