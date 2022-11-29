RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 65 years in prison for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl for two years, according to prosecutors with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Carlos Alexander Castillo Crespo, 27, was sentenced by a jury last Monday, days after the jury found him guilty of continuous sexual assault of a young child. The jury took 20 minutes to find him guilty.

Prosecutors said that Crespo admitted to law enforcement that he sexually abused a young girl for two years from 2019 to 2021, beginning when the child was 9 years old, and Crespo was 23. He further admitted to police that he was in love with the young girl.

“The trauma this man caused this child at such a young age is immeasurable,” Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Ramos said in a statement, who was also the lead prosecutor in the case.

“I asked the jury to sentence the defendant harshly so he could never inflict this type of harm on any other child again. Their steep verdict does just that. He will not be eligible for release from prison until he is 92 years old.”

The 65-year sentence does not carry the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

“The defendant wanted the jury to believe he had a romantic relationship with this child and show him mercy,” added assistant district attorney and prosecutor Dulce Salazar. “We are thankful they recognized that this was sexual abuse and focused instead on getting the victim the justice she deserved.”

“While we cannot undue the harm that the defendant caused, we can ensure that the defendant never harms another child,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said. “The jury’s punishment was just and our children are safer as a result.”

The defendant was tried in the 434th District Court before Presiding Judge J. Christian Becerra. Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child in this case is a first-degree felony punishable by 25 to 99 years or life in prison.