SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Police looking for gunman who shot victim multiple times

HOUSTON (CW39) An armed and dangerous suspect is on the loose, after shooting one person several times. Now, Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Major Assaults Division need the public’s help, identifying and locating the suspect responsible for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say, on Saturday, May 29, 2021, just before 12:30 p.m., the victim got into an altercation with the suspect. Then the suspect produced a gun and began firing at the victim. The victim was shot multiple times, in the 3800 block of S. Shepard Drive. That victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the gunshot wounds. The suspect fled the scene as a passenger in a newer model white Mercedes-Benz SUV. The suspect, the driver and the get-a-way vehicle have not been seen since.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

